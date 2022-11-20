UPDATE: Commerce Police Officer Vernon Moyer has been released from the hospital, said Commerce Police Chief Ray Horn.

Horn said the suspect is in custody.

No names have been released and the incident is under investigation, Horn said.

COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a high rate of speed in pursuit of a vehicle after initiating a traffic stop, the patrol said.

The brakes on the 2018 Dodge Charger failed and Moyer’s vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a ditch, the patrol said.

Moyer was admitted to Mercy Hospital in critical condition with trunk and arm injuries, the patrol said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday.