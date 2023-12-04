TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A Delaware County man pleaded guilty to theft charges and received a three-year suspended sentence.

Gerald Starr, 60, of Kansas, Oklahoma entered the guilty plea on Nov. 30 in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court.

He was also fined $1,000 in addition to victim and court costs.

Authorities said when they arrested Starr he was running a theft ring where stolen items would be traded out to Starr for drugs.

A search warrant for two mini storage units located in West Siloam Springs belonging to Starr turned up approximately $70,000 in stolen property. A stolen goose-neck dump trailer was seized from Starr’s residence and a stolen travel trailer was located on property rented to Starr.

Also confiscated were guns including a rifle with a homemade silencer. The storage units contained items from Atwoods, Lowe’s, Walmart, and Harbor Freight.