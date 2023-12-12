TULSA, Okla. — A Delaware County man pleaded guilty in federal court to fatally shaking his three-month-old baby for continuously crying.

Samson Frye, Jr., 24, of rural Afton, entered a plea in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa to felony murder and child neglect in Indian Country in the death of his child.

On Nov. 9, 2018, Frye’s infant was admitted to Grove Integris Hospital for breathing difficulties and later to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was placed on life support and died five days later.

Frye, who was 19 years old when the child died on Nov. 14, 2018, confessed to being woke up during the middle of the night by the infant’s cries. Frye said in an effort to stop the baby from crying he took the baby outside.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa reported the average temperature on Nov. 8 was 43° and 37° on Nov. 9.

The infant continued to cry and a frustrated Fry shook the baby and dropped him, according to the plea agreement.

Frye is facing up to a 15-year federal sentence and a $250,000 fine.

An autopsy showed the baby died from “craniocerebral injuries due to blunt trauma of the head” and the manner of death was “homicide.”

The baby was reported to have several injuries including subdural hemorrhages, retinal hemorrhages, multiple rib fractures in various states of healing, which were caused “by a shaking (acceleration/deceleration) event with or without impact,” according to a medical report.

The infant’s “injuries were inconsistent with normal, accidental drops or falls,” the complaint stated.

At the time of the baby’s death, the child’s mother was a minor, according to Delaware County documents.