OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives High School Page Program is now accepting applications for the Second Regular Session of the 59th Legislature.

Each year, juniors and seniors from northeast Oklahoma take part in the House High School Page Program at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City.

The program allows students a chance to view the legislative process up close and gain experience working in state government.

Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, during the legislative session, which runs from the first Monday in February through the last Friday in May. Students serving as a Page work in the House Chamber during daily sessions, assist representatives and House staff with tasks and take part in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House Chamber.

Hotel accommodations and chaperones are provided for all students. House Pages are transported to and from the Capitol daily and are closely supervised at all times.

Interested high school juniors and seniors may visit this link to submit an application or contact their state representative for more information. The Second Regular Session of the 59th Legislature begins Mon., Feb. 5, 2024.