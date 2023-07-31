OKLAHOMA CITY – House Democrats voted on Monday to extend current tobacco and vehicle registration compacts with Oklahoma tribes by voting to override Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives voted 72-16 and the Senate voted 34-7 to override the veto.

“The 38 federally recognized tribes in Oklahoma are sovereign nations and are important partners in developing and growing our state’s economy.” Cyndi Munson, House Democratic Leader in a prepared statement.

The tribes send millions of dollars of revenue to the state and the compacts have worked very well over the years, she said.

“Simply put, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it, especially if it will involve long, expensive legal battles in court that may result in less revenue for the state of Oklahoma,” Munson said.

Extending the compact sharing sales tax on tobacco products allows the state to continue receiving revenues it relies on for the state budget, she said.

“Continuing these compacts allows for continued revenue sources for the state to help address and maintain roads, bridges, schools, and other infrastructure,” Munson said.

Without the continuation of such compacts, there would be a negative effect on the state budget due to loss of revenue, she said.