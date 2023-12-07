OKLAHOMA (KSNF/KODE) — A new report found that Oklahoma has the highest rate of residents reporting long COVID, according to an analysis from HelpAdvisor.com that revealed which states have been hit the hardest by the illness.

In Oklahoma, 34.1% of residents who had COVID have experienced long COVID, the highest rate of any state population in the U.S.

To determine which states have been most impacted by long COVID, HelpAdvisor.com analyzed U.S. Census Pulse Survey data from 1.5 million Oklahoma residents that was released on November 8th, 2023.

In total, 537,000 respondents from Oklahoma who had COVID said they experienced symptoms lasting three months or longer (34.1%).

Nationwide, 24.4% of Americans who have received a positive COVID test or diagnosis, have experienced symptoms of COVID that persisted for three months or longer, according to the report.

You can ready the full report, HERE.