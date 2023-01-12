McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester.

His time of death was 10:15 a.m.

“It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

Eizember was convicted and sentenced to death for the murders of AJ and Patsy Cantrell.

AJ and Patsy Cantrell. Image courtesy state of Oklahoma.

In October of 2003, prosecutors said Eizember left the Tulsa County jail bent on revenge—planning to confront his ex-girlfriend about a protective order.

While waiting for her, Eizember allegedly hid inside AJ and Patsy Cantrell’s home across the street, when they unexpectedly returned.

Prosecutors said he shot Patsy, 70, before beating AJ, 76, with that gun and shoving both of them into their bathtub.

Next, he attacked his girlfriend’s son, Tyler Montgomery, shooting him and beating Tyler’s grandmother, Carla Wright, with the same shotgun he used to kill the Cantrells.

Eizember’s run from the law came to an end in Texas where he was shot by a man he had kidnapped.

His defense attorneys pointed to his traumatic childhood and argued he did not intend to kill the Cantrells – the situation escalated unexpectedly when they returned home.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied Eizember clemency on Dec. 7, 2022.

Attorneys for Eizember and his spiritual attorney, Dr. Rev. Jeff Hood, recently filed a suit against the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, after Hood learned ODOC had barred him from the execution chamber. Hood also asked for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s intervention in the decision.

However, ODOC Director Steven Harpe signed an agreement Wednesday to allow Hood to be present with Eizember.

“The family members of the victims in this case are ready for closure, and they understand that the lawsuit challenging the decision to deny chamber access to the activist could lead to Thursday’s execution being stayed,” Harpe said.

Eizember’s death was one of the last scheduled executions of the six approved by the Pardon and Parole Board in July 2022, after then-Attorney General John O’Connor requested execution dates be set for 25 death row inmates in June 2022.

Richard Glossip‘s execution has been stayed by Gov. Stitt until Feb. 16, 2023.