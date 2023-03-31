Will Sampson appeared in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Poltergeist II, The Outlaw Josey Wales and Orca

OKLAHOMA CITY — Famed actor Will Sampson is the latest inductee into the National Native American Hall of Fame.

Sampson, a Muscogee Creek citizen, was an actor, artist, and rodeo competitor before passing away in 1987, according to a National Native American Hall of Fame press release.

He was renown for his support of American Indian actors to play American Indian roles in movies.

Sampson founded the American Indian Registry for the Performing Arts for American Indian actors and served on its board, according to the press release.

Sampson’s most notable roles were as Chief Bromden in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and as Taylor the Medicine Man in the horror film “Poltergeist II”. He also had a recurring role on the television series “Vega$” as Harlon Twoleaf, and starred in the movies “Fish Hawk, The Outlaw Josey Wales, and Orca.

Sampson’s other characters include Crazy Horse in “The White Buffalo” with Charles Bronson and he also appeared in the 1985 film, “Insignificance”.

As a young actor, Sampson appeared in the production of Black Elk Speaks with the American Indian Theater Company in Tulsa.

Sampson received the Canadian Genie Award in 1980 for “Best Performance by a Foreign Actor” in the film, “Fish Hawk,” according to the release.

The 2023 group includes individuals with law, journalism, advocacy, writing, and entertainment backgrounds.

Those inductees are:

Joe DeLaCruz, Quinault, President of the Quinault Indian Nation;

Quinault, President of the Quinault Indian Nation; Leslie Marmon Silko , Laguna Pueblo, award-winning novelist and poet;

, Laguna Pueblo, award-winning novelist and poet; Mark Trahant , Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, author, editor and reporter, and current Editor for “Indian Country Today”;

, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, author, editor and reporter, and current Editor for “Indian Country Today”; Richard Trudell , Santee Dakota, founder of the American Indian Lawyer Training program, and American Indian Resources Institute;

, Santee Dakota, founder of the American Indian Lawyer Training program, and American Indian Resources Institute; LaNada Means War Jack, Shoshone-Bannock, Alcatraz Occupation co-leader, writer and long-time Native rights advocate.

The National Native American Hall of Fame is located on the campus of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. Its mission is to recognize and honor the achievements of Native Americans.