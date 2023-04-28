NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Several area Oklahoma schools received below-average report cards for the 2021-22 school year.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education released school report cards for the first time since 2020 when they were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report card serves as an indicator of how individual schools are performing in several areas and also include student demographic information.

Cleora Schools, which serves pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade in rural Delaware County, was the only school in the tri-county area of Craig, Ottawa and Delaware counties to receive an overall grade of an “A.” In fact, the 168-student population received an “A” in all categories.

The report card was just another feather in the school’s hat.

Cleora was ranked at the top of the state ranking last year for the percentage of students achieving high marks taking the year-end tests known as the Oklahoma School Testing Program

“We value a disciplined lifestyle in connection with study habits, but we also have high expectations of our students which lead to very few behavior problems,” Cleora principal and superintendent, Kenny Guthrie said.

“The grade card matches our high expectations … We work hard – but we know we are successful in so many other ways.”

The report card doesn’t give a full picture of what the school does every day, he said.

Guthrie also credited the small class size.

“We are very blessed with tremendous teachers that do a phenomenal job,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie added that teachers are great at catching students early that are falling between the cracks and spend extra time in tutoring or providing one-on-one help.

“Our support staff is great and our parents are very supportive and trust us with their children,” Guthrie said.

Being a school for students up to the eighth grade, students transfer to Grove, Miami, Kethum, Afton and Fairland to finish out their academic careers.

“Most of our students go on to become valedictorians and salutatorians at the schools they transfer to,” Guthrie said.

Turkey Ford in rural Ottawa County serves 99 students through the sixth grade and received a “B” on its report card.

But did the other schools do so badly or were grades calculated incorrectly?

Calculation errors prompted state education leaders to hold off releasing the 2021-22 school report cards. The question many schools have are whether the report cards are accurate.

Email messages left for Justin Holcomb, state Department of Education spokesman were not returned.

Oklahoma Report Card

Subject Grade

Academic Achievement C Academic Growth B English Language Proficiency Progress B Chronic Absenteeism D Postsecondary Opportunities C Graduation D State School Report Card 2021-22

AREA SCHOOLS REPORT CARDS

Overall Grade A

Cleora Public Schools

Overall Grade B

Colcord Elementary

Fairland High School

Fairland Elementary School

Ketchum High School

Ketchum Middle School

Ketchum Elementary

Leach Elementary

Turkey Ford Elementary School

Vinita Middle School

Welch Elementary School

Wyandotte Elementary School

Overall Grade C

Afton Elementary

Colcord High School

Commerce High School

Commerce Middle School

Commerce Elementary

Fairland Middle School

Grove High School

Grove Middle School

Grove Upper Elementary

Jay Upper Elementary

Kansas High School

Kansas Middle School

Kansas Elementary

Miami High School

Mosley Elementary

Vinita High School

Vinita Elementary School

Welch High School

Wyandotte High School

Wyandotte Middle School

Overall Grade D

Afton High School

Bluejacket Middle School

Bluejacket Elementary School

Jay High School

Jay Middle School

Kenwood Elementary

Miami Jr. High School

Oaks Mission Elementary

Quapaw High School

Quapaw Middle School

Quapaw Elementary School

Welch Middle School

Overall Grade F

Oaks Mission High School

No Data Available

Bluejacket High School

Grove Lower Elementary PK-3

Jay Elementary PK-3

White Oak Elementary School

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Education

Click here to review each school site on the state’s interactive online dashboard.