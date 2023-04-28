NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Several area Oklahoma schools received below-average report cards for the 2021-22 school year.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education released school report cards for the first time since 2020 when they were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report card serves as an indicator of how individual schools are performing in several areas and also include student demographic information.
Cleora Schools, which serves pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade in rural Delaware County, was the only school in the tri-county area of Craig, Ottawa and Delaware counties to receive an overall grade of an “A.” In fact, the 168-student population received an “A” in all categories.
The report card was just another feather in the school’s hat.
Cleora was ranked at the top of the state ranking last year for the percentage of students achieving high marks taking the year-end tests known as the Oklahoma School Testing Program
“We value a disciplined lifestyle in connection with study habits, but we also have high expectations of our students which lead to very few behavior problems,” Cleora principal and superintendent, Kenny Guthrie said.
“The grade card matches our high expectations … We work hard – but we know we are successful in so many other ways.”
The report card doesn’t give a full picture of what the school does every day, he said.
Guthrie also credited the small class size.
“We are very blessed with tremendous teachers that do a phenomenal job,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie added that teachers are great at catching students early that are falling between the cracks and spend extra time in tutoring or providing one-on-one help.
“Our support staff is great and our parents are very supportive and trust us with their children,” Guthrie said.
Being a school for students up to the eighth grade, students transfer to Grove, Miami, Kethum, Afton and Fairland to finish out their academic careers.
“Most of our students go on to become valedictorians and salutatorians at the schools they transfer to,” Guthrie said.
Turkey Ford in rural Ottawa County serves 99 students through the sixth grade and received a “B” on its report card.
But did the other schools do so badly or were grades calculated incorrectly?
Calculation errors prompted state education leaders to hold off releasing the 2021-22 school report cards. The question many schools have are whether the report cards are accurate.
Email messages left for Justin Holcomb, state Department of Education spokesman were not returned.
AREA SCHOOLS REPORT CARDS
Overall Grade A
- Cleora Public Schools
Overall Grade B
- Colcord Elementary
- Fairland High School
- Fairland Elementary School
- Ketchum High School
- Ketchum Middle School
- Ketchum Elementary
- Leach Elementary
- Turkey Ford Elementary School
- Vinita Middle School
- Welch Elementary School
- Wyandotte Elementary School
Overall Grade C
- Afton Elementary
- Colcord High School
- Commerce High School
- Commerce Middle School
- Commerce Elementary
- Fairland Middle School
- Grove High School
- Grove Middle School
- Grove Upper Elementary
- Jay Upper Elementary
- Kansas High School
- Kansas Middle School
- Kansas Elementary
- Miami High School
- Mosley Elementary
- Vinita High School
- Vinita Elementary School
- Welch High School
- Wyandotte High School
- Wyandotte Middle School
Overall Grade D
- Afton High School
- Bluejacket Middle School
- Bluejacket Elementary School
- Jay High School
- Jay Middle School
- Kenwood Elementary
- Miami Jr. High School
- Oaks Mission Elementary
- Quapaw High School
- Quapaw Middle School
- Quapaw Elementary School
- Welch Middle School
Overall Grade F
- Oaks Mission High School
No Data Available
- Bluejacket High School
- Grove Lower Elementary PK-3
- Jay Elementary PK-3
- White Oak Elementary School
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Education
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Education