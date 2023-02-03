Suspect taken into custody by Miami Police

MIAMI, Okla. – The Miami Police Department apprehended a person allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Friday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers located and pursued the vehicle when the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle struck a tree and fled the scene.

Telephone calls to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were not returned.

Roosevelt Elementary School was locked down as law enforcement officers searched for the suspect.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.