Police chiefs advise not using vehicles when playing "Urban Tag"

JAY, Okla. — A popular game among teenagers is prompting Delaware County authorities to implement guidelines so as to curtail any accidents.

Jay Police Chief Rick Pike posted on the city’s social media page guidelines and consequences for “Urban Tag”.

Urban Tag is normally played outside and often with vehicles.

In the game, an individual or a runner leaves an area on foot and is followed by a vehicle. The runner hides from the driver, and when the runner is found, the driver stops, and the passenger or passengers gets out of the vehicle and runs to tag the runner on foot. When a runner is tagged, they become a passenger.

“We encourage lawful outdoor activity,” Pike said. “But if a complaint is made, we have a duty to address the situation.”

Pike strongly advised individuals playing the game not to use vehicles.

“People are advised in general not to use vehicles while playing any kind of games,” Pike said.

Pike said officers will issue citations for reckless driving and vehicles are subjected to be towed if a driver is given a reckless driving citation.

Individuals playing Urban Tag should not trespass on private property, he said.

The city’s park and cemetery close at 10 p.m. and the city’s curfew for juveniles is 11 p.m. during the week and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

“Those ordinances will be enforced,” Pike said.

The city’s noise ordinance prohibits the use of horns, sirens, megaphones, speakers or making disruptive noises, he said.

“So far we haven’t had any problems with Urban Tag,” said Grove Police Chief Mark Morris. “And we don’t want any problems.”

There have been instances of the game played outside city limits, he said.

Like Pike, Morris is strongly instructing teenagers not to use vehicles in the game.