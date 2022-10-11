COLCORD, Okla. – A Delaware County man died from a fatality automobile crash collision, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

James Gann, 67, of Jay, did on Sunday around 2 p.m., the patrol reported.

The fatal crash happened on South 670 Road, almost four miles north of Colcord.

Gann was northbound on South 670 Road when failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, struck multiple trees and rolled his 2001 Ford F150 pickup. He was pinned for an unknown amount of time and extricated by Jay Fire Department, the patrol said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, the patrol reported.