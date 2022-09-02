GROVE, Okla. – A Grand Lake food pantry was down to one carton of eggs until the generosity of a local farmer and others partially refilled its shelves.

The lack of food at the Grove Christian HELP Center prompted the food pantry director to post the need on a social networking site on Wednesday.

Soon the pantry’s phone started ringing with people inquiring about the pantry’s needs followed by donations of cash and food.

“The importance of the community’s food pantry cannot be overstated,” said Mayor Ed Trumbull.

The Christian Help Center is one more example of the caring and can-do attitude of the citizens of our community, he said.

“It feels like stating the obvious, but the volunteers and those who donate are a blessing to those who are in need of critical resources in the Grove area,” Trumbull said.

“We had food flying off the shelves,” Patricia Dalke, the group’s director said referring to Wednesday’s empty shelves.

Dalke said the agency needed to send workers to Sam’s Club for macaroni, cheese, and canned food this week.

“A local farmer brought in 18 dozen eggs,” Dalke said. “We also received $600 in cash and six bags of groceries.”

According to 2021 census data, Delaware County has a population of 41,000 with over 18 percent of the county’s population living in poverty.

The Christian HELP Center in Grove has been serving Grove and the Grand Lake area at least 25 years and feeds around 363 families each month, Dalke said.

“Most of the people we see are young adults with families,” Dalke said.

Dalke said the increased crowds to the pantry are made up of first-time visitors.

“We are also seeing people that are making multiple trips to the pantry during the month,” Dalke said.

“People are desperate and angry,” Dalke said.

Since many of the Covid mandates were lifted social services have limited their assistance, she said.

“A senior citizen individual receives $17 in SNAP or food stamps,” Dalke said.

There are other challenges for senior citizens when it comes to food stamps, she said. All the programs are online and those create a challenge for older individuals, Dalke said.

Each month the pantry distributes “Senior Boxes”.

“This is truly a remarkable program,” Dalke said. “Seniors who receive this box are especially appreciative.”

In June, 1,028 individuals representing 325 families visited the food pantry and in July 926 individuals representing 254 families reached out for food assistance, according to the pantry’s records.

Dalke said the Grove food pantry is seeing families from the outlining areas of Afton, Wyandotte, Southwest City and Eucha.

“We have a consistent stream of support from area churches and businesses,” Dalke said.

Local stores, Wal-Mart and Harp’s work with the Feeding American program to help with food, Dalke said.

Feeding America partners with food banks, food pantries, and local food programs to bring food to people facing hunger.

Some of the pantry’s needs are protein foods, bread, rice, pasta, dairy, milk, vegetable, fruits and oils and condiments. The pantry also has needs for non-food items like soap, shampoo and toothpaste.

Groups or individuals that would like to help the Grove food pantry are encouraged to call 918-786-6798.