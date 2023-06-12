FORT GIBSON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two young men have died after cliff diving at a local lake.

On June 10, officials with the Fort Gibson Public School District announced that Kalub Mayton and Damian Mayton were both killed in an accident.

The district said Damian was a 2022 graduate, while Kalub was a student at Fort Gibson High School.

“As we mourn the passing of these brothers, we will also remember and celebrate the beautiful moments and memories they shared with us. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has offered their condolences, support, and assistance during this difficult time. The outpouring of love and solidarity is a testament to the strength and unity of our great community,” the district posted on Facebook.

On June 9, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to Fort Gibson Lake in regards to a possible drowning.

Investigators say three people jumped into the water from the Rocky Point area. However, only one of them resurfaced.

Dive teams were able to locate the bodies of Kalub Mayton and Damien Mayton on Saturday morning.