JAY, Okla. — If you’re a fan of pretty much any kind of outdoor sport, Jay Oklahoma will be the place to go next week.

Mid America Outdoors is hosting the third annual “Visions Off Road” event at their 1,600-acre outdoor event center in Jay. Six days of off-road racing, concerts, and other activities are planned, including Nitro Circus and Nitrocross.

Nitrocross is a brainchild of racing legend Travis Pastrana, who also happened to build his dream off-road track at Mid America Outdoors.

Visions Off Road starts Monday, June 12th, and will run through Saturday, June 18th. For a full schedule of events and to buy tickets to the event, you can check here.