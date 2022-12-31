QUAPAW, Okla. — A local casino is providing the space, yet again this year, for people to ring in the new year.

“Downstream Casino Resort” has been prepping for the past several days for New Year’s Eve, and they’re anticipating a big crowd tonight.

Representatives say it’s their biggest night of the year and they look forward to it every year.

There will also be a live music performance and they’ll be giving away a big prize to one lucky winner.

“Right now we have a 75k giveaway and at midnight one person will win 25,000 dollars in cash. Not to mention we’ve got the Four States’ largest balloon drop. Mayday by midnight is on the stage at Legends party favors you name it, we got it,” said Shay Teeter, Downstream Casino, marketing manager.

The fun started at noon, and the $25,000 drawing will be at 12:15 a.m.