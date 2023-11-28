MIAMI, Okla. — A local college is finding new ways to support its students taking classes online.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami has partnered with Carl Albert State College — to receive a four-million dollar grant from the US Department of Education.

The two colleges will split the funds – and use them to build and enhance the services they provide to students taking classes, 100 percent online.

Staff from both institutions will get additional training and workshops to ensure every student has a similar experience – whether they’re taking classes in-person or online.

“We are absolutely very fortunate to have received these funds, we could not do the things we are about to, without these funds,” said Dr. Joy Bauer, NEO Title III Project Director Coordinator for Online Learning.

The college also plans on building a brand new faculty and staff resource center with the funds – with staff training starting in early January.