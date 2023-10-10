AFTON, Okla. — Two Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund grants were awarded to Northeast Tech’s Electrical Technology program.

The grants totaled more than $159,500.

“We are extremely excited about the financial support from the Oklahoma Lottery,” said Dr. Ravonda Higgins, campus director. “The funding we received allowed us to purchase equipment and technology to equip our students with hands-on learning experiences in the classroom, so they are prepared to enter the workforce trained and ready to work.”

One grant will expand learning in the classroom through Greenlee’s Green Apple Labs. The hands-on curriculum gives students the necessary skill sets to pass certifications in conduit bending, fishing/cable pulling, wire pathways, wire termination, three-phase sequence, motor rotation, insulation, and ground resistance testing.

“This funding allowed us to complete the lab setup to provide our students with this nationally-recognized and industry-supported curriculum and training,” said Keith Glenn, electrical technology instructor. “Having access to all of the Green Apple Labs offers students access to real-world tools and provides them a competitive advantage when entering the workforce because they leave our program with industry certifications.”

The second grant of $110,000 is earmarked for the purchase of a CAT Heavy Equipment Simulator (below).

Rep. Steve Bashore, Dr. Ravonda Higgins, Tobie Gatewood and Keith Glen visited with Northeast Tech Electrical Technology students about the benefits of the new Greenlee technology purchased with Oklahoma Lottery grant funds.

This simulator provides a realistic, life-like experience, including a motion platform that reproduces the actual feel of equipment in motion, encompassing movement, vibration, impact, acceleration, and overload conditions. Each simulation module provides the instructor with comprehensive performance indicators that measure the quality and productivity of the student’s work.

“With this simulator, our students receive heavy equipment training in a safe environment,” said Clint Siegrist, heavy equipment/construction instructor. “In addition to developing the technical skills needed to operate heavy equipment, the simulator allows our students to develop problem-solving, critical thinking, and motor skills that are critical for any work site.”

For more information on any of the classes or training programs available, visit Northeast Tech’s website at www.netech.edu or call (918) 825-7040.