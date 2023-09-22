Afton campus festivites include free t-shirts and a food challenge among programs to stock the food pantry with 50 non-perishable items

AFTON, Okla. — Northeast Tech is celebrating a milestone on Friday with a 50th-year anniversary celebration.

The seventh largest CareerTech program in the state, Northeast Tech serves more than 30 partner schools, as well as homeschool and online students. Since opening its doors to students in 1973, the career and technical training school serves students across eight counties with campuses in Afton, Claremore, Kansas, and Pryor.

“This year marks a half-century of serving the career and technical education needs of northeast Oklahoma.” “The vision of state and local leaders, along with the support of district voters, created a pathway for Northeast Tech that now allows us to serve over 35,000 patrons annually through full-time programs, short-term classes, and our business and industry training. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain steadfast in our commitment to educate and prepare the next generation of skilled professionals.” Superintendent Roger Crutchfield

Graduates have a job placement rate of 83% and the school has an annual economic impact exceeding $14 million on the communities it serves.

TIMELINE

1969 – The school was formed by a majority vote of the people of Mayes, Craig, Rogers, and Ottawa counties.

1970 – Voters passed a $821,000 bond issue.

1973 – Campuses in Afton and Pryor opened their doors to students. Formal dedication services draw approximately 1,000 guests.

1988 – Name change to Northeast Vo-Tech Center.

1993 – Voters of seven school districts in southern Delaware County voted to annex into the district, bringing up the total number of school districts served to 38 in a five-county area.

1996 – A campus in Kansas, OK, is created.

1999 – Name change to Northeast Technology Center.

2009 – The fourth campus, a 43,500-square-foot building, in Claremore opened.

2015 – A new Administration Office was opened in Pryor, and its former location in MidAmerica Industrial Park was converted into a Business and Industry Training Center.

2017 – Name change to Northeast Tech.

Current – The final stages of renovation and construction on the new Business and Industry Services at Grand Lake in Grove are nearing completion. The project is expected to be completed by April 2024.