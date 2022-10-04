NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Fall is finally in the air and the best way to celebrate is by drinking hot cider and visiting a pumpkin patch.

Here is a breakdown of some of the northeast Oklahoma farms. They all offer pumpkin patches, petting farms, corn mazes, hay rides and gift shops.

Annabelle’s Fun Farm – Welch

Annabelle’s is a family-owned fun farm offering 27 different activities including gemstone mining. Hours: Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Faithful Family Farms – Adair

Faithful Family Farms welcomes guests of all ages, and groups of all sizes to enjoy the farm’s duck races, inflatables, and one-of-a-kind outdoor laser tag experience. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Rockin R Farm – Tahlequah

Rockin R Farms in Tahlequah can be your favorite family destination in the fall. For hours of operation call (918) 316-7086.

Shepherd’s Cross – Claremore

Shepherd’s Cross is an authentic working farm, offering educational tours and events throughout the year. Tours and events include shepherding tours, learning about the sheep and shepherd and Jesus the Great Shepherd. Events include Wooly Weekend, Gospel Singin’ and Pickin’, Fiber Fest, pumpkin festival, alpacas, living nativity, and pecan festival. Hours: September 20 – November 5, 2022, Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Closed Sundays and Mondays – except Monday, October 31.

The Country Bumpkin Pumpkin Patch – Bartlesville

The Country Bumpkin Pumpkin Patch is a place where families can come together to enjoy Fall festivities and relax in the beauty of God’s creation. Open September through October from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.