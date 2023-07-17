More than one publication calls this Northeast Oklahoma lake, "one of the most snake-infested in America"

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

(KSNF/KODE) — If you decide to take a swim in one of Oklahoma’s many pristine lakes, you’ll want to be aware of a certain reptile often found in and along many of the state’s waterways — especially in the wooded area of Collinsville Lake.

The website, “A-Z Animals” names the Northeast Oklahoma lake in the small town of Collinsville — as one of the top ten most snake-infested lakes in the United States. In fact, the publication puts Collinsville Lake at number seven, while another online site, “Venomous Snakes,” places this isolated lake at number nine on its list of the most snake-infested lakes in the U.S.

Satellite view of Collinsville Lake, Oklahoma. (Image courtesy: Google Maps)

Located 25 miles northeast of Tulsa, Collinsville Lake (including its many trails and bike paths) can be found on these two top-ten lists, mostly because of a certain hidden danger that lurks here: The cottonmouth (also known as the water moccasin). According to A-Z Animals, the highly venomous snake species are common in the eastern 1/3rd of Oklahoma, occupying several bodies of water in this part of the state, like Collinsville Lake.

As the only venomous snake in the U.S. that spends the majority of its time in the water, cottonmouths are semiaquatic — meaning they can spend as much time on land as they do in water. On warm, summer days, you can expect all snakes of Collinsville Lake to swim out of the water, and slither to the surrounding trails to soak up heat from the Sun. Snakes and other reptiles do this to raise their body temperature and keep bodily functions working properly.

A satellite view of the greater Collinsville area highlights fishing on Collinsville Lake, which is located Northeast of Collinsville, Oklahoma. (Image courtesy: Google Maps)

The lake has become increasingly busy over the years due to fishing and the addition of designated walking paths and bike trails. So, if you plan on visiting Collinsville Lake, “be very aware” — a suggestion made by Adam Kirk — a resident of nearby Owasso.

In 2016, Kirk was bitten by a water moccasin while fishing with his kids, near the water’s edge of Collinsville Lake. Not long after the venomous snakebite, Kirk’s pain became “unbearable,” and he was quickly rushed to the hospital. Doctors there were able to save his life by administering 14 doses of anti-venom. Kirk says he spent several days recovering in the hospital.

How To Identify A Cottonmouth

Cottonmouth snake in water. (Photo courtesy: iStock/Getty)

The cottonmouth doesn’t have a distinctive appearance, but there are some things to help identify the venomous snake. For example, it is a heavy-bodied snake with a head that is noticeably wider than its neck. Most adult cottonmouths are plain olive, brown, or black, with little or no trace of any pattern.

Young cottonmouths, however, are strongly patterned with dark crossbands and bright yellow tails. The cottonmouth’s head is flat-topped, and the vertical pupils aren’t visible from directly above. One of the most identifiable characteristics of the cottonmouth snake: It swims with its head well out of the water.

Because a cottonmouth’s bite can be very serious, it’s best to avoid disturbing or attempting to handle any snake in or around water — like that of Collinsville Lake — one of the most snake-infested lakes in the U.S.