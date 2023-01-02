OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A new top prosecutor is officially in charge in Northeast Oklahoma.

Douglas Pewitt was sworn in as the new district attorney for Ottawa and Delaware counties this afternoon.

He said it’s important to include as much of the community as possible in the ceremony because he believes the point of prosecution is to make the community a better place for everybody.

“Probably the biggest change we’re going to do is working cooperatively with the tribal entities that are local to our district to make part of the community, a lot of our law enforcement resources come from the nations and the tribes. And we just want to make sure that that is a tight relationship,” said Douglas Pewitt, Ottawa/Delaware Co. DA.

Pewitt was elected to the position in November, beating incumbent D.A. Kenny Wright.