KSNF/KODE — Direct, international commercial flights are planned for the Tulsa International Airport (TUL), thanks to a new federal Customs facility.

Groundbreaking on a new 45,000-square-foot Federal Inspection Services (FIS) wing of the airport is slated for later this month, with construction to begin in February.

Because of the new FIS wing of the airport — which will include customs and an international terminal — travelers will be able to fly in and out of the U.S. without stopping at a larger hub airport, such as Dallas.

According to Narrate Design (the architect of the project), TUL has never had an international flight because it didn’t have a large enough customs facility. Currently, there is a small U.S. Customs and Border Protection office that can clear private/charter flights of 20 passengers or fewer and cargo flights, but nothing that can accommodate large commercial aircraft.

To showcase the airport for international travelers, the interior of the new wing at TUL will feature local landmarks and Tulsa’s signature art deco graphics and design details.

Narrate Design is teaming up with aviation and mobility specialists, Corgan for the new airport addition. Airport officials at TUL say the new federal Customs facility is expected to open during the fall of 2025.