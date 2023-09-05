GROVE, Okla. – A hit-and-run crash near Grove on Monday evening left two Noel, Missouri women hospitalized, one in critical condition, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on OK-25 about two miles east of Grove.

Angela McManus, 47, was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Joplin where she was admitted in critical condition with injuries all over her body, the patrol said.

McManus and Chandra Gandert, 28, of Decatur, Ark., were changing a flat tire when an unknown vehicle, traveling westbound, struck the women, the patrol said.

Gandert was also admitted to Mercy Hospital in guarded condition also with injuries all over her body, the patrol said.

The patrol said the suspect vehicle continued westbound.

OHP is continuing its investigation and asks anyone with information about the incident to contact your nearest law enforcement agency.