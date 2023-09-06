Victim died from massive injuries on Tuesday at Mercy Hospital

JOPLIN – A Noel woman, the victim of a hit-and-run, has died, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed.

Angela McManus, 47, died Tuesday afternoon at Mercy Hospital, the patrol said.

McManus and Candra Gandert, 29, of Decatur, Ark., were changing a flat tire Monday night, when an unknown vehicle traveling westbound on OK-25 struck the women, the patrol said.

Grove police and OHP are seeking information about the hit-and-run crash.

The collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on OK-25 about two miles east of Grove on Sept. 4.