MIAMI, Okla. – A retired nurse at the center of a firestorm in connection to the death of an Ottawa County inmate will not face criminal charges, said District Attorney Doug Pewitt on Monday.

“The statute of limitations has expired,” Pewitt said.

Pewitt said he has researched all angles and there is no avenue to charge Theresa Horn with involuntary or voluntary manslaughter or negligent homicide in the death of Terral Ellis, Jr.

Ellis, a 26-year-old father, died of sepsis and pneumonia on Oct. 22, 2015, while incarcerated in the Ottawa County Jail. The statute of limitations against Horn expired in Oct. 2018.

While incarcerated in the Ottawa County jail, Ellis’s multiple complaints of seizures, convulsions, and numbness in his legs, fell on deaf ears and were not only ignored by a Horn, but the 32-year career nurse also cursed, screamed, and mocked the dying man.

“That shouldn’t have happened to begin with. If somebody is crying out for help, you help them. It doesn’t matter who it is, if they’re crying out for help, you help them. Why that didn’t happen, I have no idea. That wasn’t on my watch.” David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff

Former Ottawa County Sheriff Terry Durborow blamed the inmate’s death on Horn because she refused to check on Ellis, according to court testimony.

Five years later, the $33 million judgment handed down by a federal jury is causing an uproar with Ottawa County residents who will foot the bill.

Terral Ellis Jr. and his child. (Courtesy of the Ellis family via AP)

“What happened to this young man and his family is horrible,” said Lisa Senter in a social media post.

Senter called for Horn to be prosecuted.

“She was supposed to be a trained professional,” Senter said. “Not a person to bully an inmate.”

The majority of the social media posts called for Horn to be prosecuted.

“In 2015 when Ellis died, the statute of limitations was three years,” Pewitt said. “Legislatures have expanded the statute of limitations to 10 years.”

But the statute of limitations cannot be retroactive, he said.

Pewitt met with Ottawa County Sheriff Dean on Friday to go over the options.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do,” Dean and Pewitt both said.

“At the time Horn’s alleged criminal action was referred to the state and federal agencies, but no action was taken,” Pewitt said.

“This tragedy could have been prevented,” Dean said.

“There were policies in place for this not to happen,” Dean said. “There is one person that I feel, thought that they were above the policies, and the jail staff listened to her.”

On the eve of the trial, INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital settled with the Ellis estate for an undisclosed amount.

Horn was dismissed from the lawsuit.

“Basically, she didn’t have any money,” Pewitt said about the reason for her dismissal from the case.

The Ottawa County Commissioners met in executive session on Monday for approximately 45 minutes discussing the wrongful death lawsuit.

When they returned to open session, they announced no action was taken.

Ottawa County residents can expect to see either their property taxes increase or a sales tax proposal put before voters in order for the county to satisfy the $33 million wrongful death judgment.

Pewitt said he expects the county to appeal the judgment.