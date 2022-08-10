MIAMI, Okla. — According to a recent study, Oklahoma ranks near the top of the list when it comes to children in poverty. It was done by the website “WalletHub” and focussed on 27 key indicators of poverty in all 50 states. Oklahoma ranked 6th.

Mackenzie Garst is the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County. She says it’s that organization’s purpose to try and prevent young people from all backgrounds in the county from falling through the cracks in the system.

“Whether it be in school, whether it be in their personal lives,’ we just want to make sure kids feel supported, so we may be addressing food insecurity one day, we may be addressing mental health the next day. And we just want to be that support for kids and families to ensure they can be successful kids but also become successful adults,” said Mackenzie Garst, Exec. Dir., Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County.

Garst says there are five facilities they operate in the county, and serve 250 kids a day.

As for that study, Arkansas ranked 11th, Missouri 18th, and Kansas 31st.