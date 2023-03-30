QUAPAW, Okla. — A familiar face in Joplin is set to be the new Quapaw High School principal along with a new Dean of Students & Athletic Director.

In a release Thursday, the Quapaw Board of Education announced Dr. Elsie Morris will take on the role for the 2023-24 academic year. She will officially begin her duties on August 1st.

Dr. Morris currently works as the Services Coordinator at Franklin Technology Center at Joplin High School, but has taught for years in Joplin, Jay, Tahlequah, and Cave Springs. Her alma maters include John Brown University, the University of Arkansas, and Oklahoma State University.

With Dr. Morris’ announcement, the Quapaw BoE also stated long time teacher-coach Jake Manning will assume the roles of Dean of Students, AD, and Head Football Coach. He has taught at QPS for 14 years, the release added.