OKLAHOMA CITY — A recently signed marijuana bill that requires all commercial marijuana growers to hold a $50,000 bond went into immediate effect.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law on April 20, according to a prepared statement released by the Oklahoma State Senate.

The new law holds medical marijuana growing operations accountable by requiring them to submit a bond along with their application covering the area where they will conduct business, the statement said.

“This measure requires bonding for commercial marijuana grow operations in Oklahoma, meaning that the State will have the resources necessary for environmental cleanup after an illegal marijuana farm is busted and shut down,” said Gentner Drummond, Oklahoma State Attorney General.

The law is an important tool to recover costs after eliminating one of these criminal enterprises, he said. The bond can be recalled to fund any necessary remediation if that grow operation is abandoned or has its license revoked, Drummond said.

The Oklahoma Cattlemen Association also weighed in, supporting the measure, to hold grow operations accountable, especially when they abandon the land, or lose their license to grow. The grow operations could leave behind trash, including plastics and unknown chemicals causing a need for clean up.

Commercial operations may operate without a bond if the licensee has owned the land for at least five years before submitting their application.