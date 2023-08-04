GROVE, Okla. — The first electric bus of a 13-bus fleet arrived at Grove School District on Friday.

The school district received a $5.135 million Environmental Protection Agency grant earlier this year that made the purchase possible. Also purchased with the grant are 13 charging stations.

“I have had calls from all across the state of [school and transportation] officials wanting to see our new fleet,” said Will Hamilton, Transportation Director.

“Two of the buses will be outfitted with wheelchair lifts and used as special services buses,” Hamilton said.

“Electric buses are saving the school a ton of money,” Hamilton said.

“This is a savings of approximately $100,000 in fuel costs.” Will Hamilton, Grove School District Transportation Director

Hamilton said each week the school’s diesel buses averaged using around 100 gallons of diesel at $3.46 a gallon.

“With the new electric buses we are saving on oil changes too,” Hamilton said. “Also the school was using around 10 boxes a week of Diesel Exhaust Fluid.”

Diesel Exhaust Fluid runs about $15 a box, he said.

Hamilton touted the safety of the electric buses saying the battery on electric buses is located between a steel frame as opposed to a traditional diesel bus that has a fuel tank in the back of the bus.

“Even if a bus is hit in the side, that battery will not get hit,” Hamilton said.

Each bus has five surveillance cameras inside the bus and two cameras outside the bus, he said. Hamilton said that when a bus travels below 15 mph, a chime similar to an ice cream melody on an ice cream truck is played.

“It’s definitely calmer,” Hamilton said.

Each of the 11 buses will hold 71 students and all 13 buses have a 125-mile range.

The buses will be charged from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily and if there is a problem with a bus while it’s on the charging station, Hamilton receives an electronic notice alerting him to the problem.

“The EPA’s Clean School Bus Program prioritized low-income, rural and Tribal communities,” said Superintendent Pat Dodson. “We hit the mark on all those criteria marks.”

“One of the benefits of having an electric bus is that with the additional equipment, an electric bus can be used as a large-scale generator,” Dodson said.

The school has a student population of around 2,500 students. Of the school’s population 1,048 students ride the bus. Twelve daily bus routes cover from the Zena area located in central Delaware County to the Cowskin area which is near the Ottawa County border.

Dodson said that part of the grant requirement is for Grove Schools to give up 13 diesel buses.

Individuals interested in applying for a job with the school district as a bus driver are encouraged to call Hamilton at (918) 786-3003 x 1802.