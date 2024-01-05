MIAMI, Okla. — A Miami manufacturing facility is the newest member of a nation wide pet food chain.

At a ceremony held Thursday, Nestlé Purina Petcare officially welcomed the Miami plant into its network. Company officials said many of their dog and cat treat brands will be exclusively produced in Miami.

As part of the ceremony, Purina company leaders also made a $10,000 donation to the Miami Ketcher/Keheley Animal Shelter.

Company officials said the addition of the Miami plant gives them a total of 22 Purina-owned and operated facilities nationwide.