Miami factory is Purina's 22nd owned and operated facility in the country

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami city leaders hope the acquisition of Red Collar Pet Foods will take a bigger bite of the county’s unemployment rate.

Nestlé Purina PetCare announced on Wednesday plans to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods.

“We are very proud of the Red Collar team and excited for all the great opportunities this transition will bring to our community.” “We look forward to working with Purina in the future and continuing a very supportive and productive relationship.” Bo Reese, Miami City Manager

Ottawa County has a labor force of 15,155 people with a 2.5% unemployment rate, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

March is the anticipation closing date, according to a news release by Nestlé Purina PetCare.

“The Miami, Oklahoma plant has a long legacy of industry-leading safety and quality, from the knowledgeable people to the high-quality, safe treats they produce,” said Jim Cohen, Red Collar Pet Foods CEO and president in a prepared statement. “We are pleased that Miami’s expertise, operational excellence and dedicated associates will be a great fit for Nestlé Purina.”

Purina has worked with the Red Collar team since 2022 to co-manufacture several soft chew pet treats under its Purina treats portfolio and Zuke’s brands.

The Red Collar factory was selected based on its current and future soft and meaty pet treats production capabilities and shared commitment to quality and safety, the news release states.

Since 2020 and with plans extending to 2025, Purina will have invested more than $2 billion in factory expansions, new construction and acquisitions, creating more than 850 new jobs in the process.

Nestlé plans to expand in-house capabilities for dog and cat treats innovation and production.