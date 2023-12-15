MIAMI, Okla. — A local esports team, led entirely by international students, is recognized as a national champion. Congratulations are in order, as the Valorant esports team at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports National Champions for 2023, following their undefeated competitive season that concluded on December 7.

Fabio Saramello, NEO sophomore and Valorant National Champion, shared, “The feeling was really good because we started from the beginning, really focused. When we beat all of the group stage, undefeated, we entered the playoffs with a lot of confidence.”

“It’s not just go and play – you need to think before. You need to know what your friends are going to do, what you are going to do. Everyone needs to play like they are one mind,” said Fabio Franklin, NEO freshman and Valorant National Champion.

The team is made up entirely of international students from Brazil. They were recruited by the college’s esports coach, Thales Vilar, who is also from Brazil and played soccer for the college in 2018.

Vilar explained, “We have those agencies in Brazil who send students that play soccer and volleyball, that has migrated to esports.”

“It’s really good because a language barrier is something, especially when we get here. So when we have people speak the same language as me, it makes it so much easier,” said Saramello.

Both athletes say the growing esports industry has given them opportunities they never thought possible.

“I was leaving high school, and I didn’t know what I could do. When I saw I could come to college, to the United States, for playing and I could be competing, it was something that really got me. I’ve been dreaming for it, and now, I’m here,” said Saramello.

Franklin expressed, “I love to play video games; it’s part of my life. I know a lot of things about computers and video games, and when I met Thales (coach) and he told me about this opportunity, I was like, I need this.”

NEO officials say their esports program continues to grow, with more than 50 students currently taking part.