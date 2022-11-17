MIAMI, Okla. — Director of the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Upward Bound program, Dawn Compton, was welcomed into the fifth cohort of the Executive Leadership Institute for College Opportunity Professionals. Compton traveled to Princeton University, where she joined 35 other TRIO colleagues from across the country to participate in a robust professional development experience. The conference is designed to equip individuals with the tools necessary to lead in each of their colleges.

During the conference, participants engaged in lectures, workshops, and facilitated exercises to help strengthen their leadership skills. The curriculum included topics such as effective leadership, communications and negotiation strategies, team building, increasing and leveraging social capital on college campuses, and influencing state and federal policy to advance the interests of low–income, first-generation students.

“I was honored to attend the National TRIO leadership conference at Princeton University, where I was able to represent NEO and the Upward Bound program. It was a remarkable experience to sit among influential professionals and gain a better understanding of how to support first-generation college students in achieving their academic goals,” said Compton.

Compton serves as the President of the Oklahoma Division of Student Assistance for the State of Oklahoma’s TRIO programs and is a member of the Regional Board for the Southwest Association of Student Assistance Programs.