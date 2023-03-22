MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College recently hosted the Miss Indian NEO 2023 pageant and named a Catoosa woman as the winner.

Jayla Lucas, a member of the Cherokee Nation and a sophomore elementary education major, was crowned Miss Indian NEO 2023. Lucas is a goalkeeper for the NEO Women’s Soccer team and a member of the Native American Student Association.

“I want to use this platform to educate others about the educational resources available for Native American students,” Lucas said.

Lucas earned the opportunity to compete in the national competition and was a recipient of the NEO Presidential Partners $200 scholarship.

The competition is open to female NEO students who meet GPA requirements. The pageant was hosted by the American Indian Center for Excellence and the Native American Student Association.

The NEO student body is approximately 15% American Indian. The community of Miami is home to nine federally recognized tribes.