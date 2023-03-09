(Left to Right) Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh, NEO student James Trammel, Donna Nigh.



MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College student James Trammel was recently awarded the George and Donna Nigh Leadership Academy scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship allows Trammel to attend the Nigh Leadership Academy.

“Being a part of the George and Donna Nigh Leadership Academy was a blessing in disguise,” Trammell said. “Not knowing what it might bring, I was nervous until I realized everyone around me had the same goals I did.”

The scholarship was established in 1999 to provide Oklahoma higher education institutions the ability to select a student each year to attend the leadership academy and be honored as a Nigh Scholar.

The academy delivers development sessions on expanding personal skills and understanding leadership and provides opportunities to students pursuing careers in public service.