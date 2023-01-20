MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M released the results of the school’s Horse Judging team.

American Quarter Horse Association World Show – Reserve Champions

The team members were Casey Burden, Emily Hokit, Sam Schenck, Cassidy Wilson and Grace Wishard.

Team Results

2nd High Team Overall

2nd High Team in Halter

2nd High Team in Performance

2nd High Team in Reasons

Individual Results

Emily Hokit – 2nd High Individual overall, 2nd in Halter, 5th in Performance and 6th in Reasons

Sam Schenck – 4th in Reasons, 5th High Individual overall and 9th in Performance

Cassidy Wilson – 8th in Halter, 10th High Individual overall and 10th in Performance

Grace Wishard – 9th in Reasons

Left to right: Grace Wishard, Casey Burden, Emily Hokit, Cassidy Wilson, Samantha Schneck and Kevin Pool

American Quarter Horse Association World Show – Reserve Champion Team.

The team members were Emily Hokit, Casey Burden, Cassidy Wilson, Sam Schenck and Grace Wishard. The limited Division Team members were Aislin McStay, Karlee Frank, Eden Rominger and Katelynn Horn.

Team Results

2nd High Team Overall

1st High Team Halter

2nd High Team in Reasons

3rd High Team in Performance

Individual Results

Cassidy Wilson – 2nd High Individual overall, 2nd in Halter, 3rd in Performance and 6th in Reasons

Emily Hokit – 5th in Performance, 6th High Individual overall and 8th in Reasons

Sam Schenck – 1st in Halter and 3rd in Reasons

Casey Burden – 6th in Halter and 9th in Reasons

Limited Division Individual Results

Aislin McStay – 3rd High Individual overall, 1st in Reasons, 4th in Performance and 8th in Halter

Karlee Frank – 2nd in Reasons and 4th in Halter

Eden Rominger – 3rd in Reasons

Left to right: Kevin Pool, Katelynn Horn, Karlee Frank, Samantha Schneck, Cassidy Wilson, Emily Hokit, Eden Rominger, Casey Burden, Grace Wishard, Aislin McStay

National Cutting Horse Association Futurity

Team Results

4th High Team Overall

Individual Results

Cassidy Wilson – 5th High Individual overall

Emily Hokit – 8th High Individual overall

