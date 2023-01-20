MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M released the results of the school’s Horse Judging team.
American Quarter Horse Association World Show – Reserve Champions
The team members were Casey Burden, Emily Hokit, Sam Schenck, Cassidy Wilson and Grace Wishard.
Team Results
- 2nd High Team Overall
- 2nd High Team in Halter
- 2nd High Team in Performance
- 2nd High Team in Reasons
Individual Results
- Emily Hokit – 2nd High Individual overall, 2nd in Halter, 5th in Performance and 6th in Reasons
- Sam Schenck – 4th in Reasons, 5th High Individual overall and 9th in Performance
- Cassidy Wilson – 8th in Halter, 10th High Individual overall and 10th in Performance
- Grace Wishard – 9th in Reasons
American Quarter Horse Association World Show – Reserve Champion Team.
The team members were Emily Hokit, Casey Burden, Cassidy Wilson, Sam Schenck and Grace Wishard. The limited Division Team members were Aislin McStay, Karlee Frank, Eden Rominger and Katelynn Horn.
Team Results
- 2nd High Team Overall
- 1st High Team Halter
- 2nd High Team in Reasons
- 3rd High Team in Performance
Individual Results
- Cassidy Wilson – 2nd High Individual overall, 2nd in Halter, 3rd in Performance and 6th in Reasons
- Emily Hokit – 5th in Performance, 6th High Individual overall and 8th in Reasons
- Sam Schenck – 1st in Halter and 3rd in Reasons
- Casey Burden – 6th in Halter and 9th in Reasons
Limited Division Individual Results
- Aislin McStay – 3rd High Individual overall, 1st in Reasons, 4th in Performance and 8th in Halter
- Karlee Frank – 2nd in Reasons and 4th in Halter
- Eden Rominger – 3rd in Reasons
National Cutting Horse Association Futurity
Team Results
- 4th High Team Overall
Individual Results
- Cassidy Wilson – 5th High Individual overall
- Emily Hokit – 8th High Individual overall