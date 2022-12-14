Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College – 2022 Rodeo Team

The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Rodeo Team has competed in four rodeos during the 2022 fall season. The men’s team currently sits third overall, and the women’s team sits second in the Central Plains Region.

The teams kicked off their season by traveling to Colby, Kansas. The women’s team placed first overall, and the men placed second.

Here’s how members of the college rodeo team placed at the different competition locations this season:

Competition Location: Colby, Kansas

Breakaway Roping

Emma Ricke – 2nd place, long go round

Campbell Cooper – 7th place, long round

Goat Tying

Jessie Ishmael – 3rd place, long round

Emma Ricke – 4th place, long round

Barrel Racing

Bailey Stuva – 1st place, average

Jaiden Wilmoth – 7th place, long round

Macy Fudge – 12th place, long and short round

Calf Roping

Blake Tatham – 2nd place, average

Brody Tunks – 6th place, average

Zane Kilgus – 3rd place, long round

Team Roping

Zane Kilgus and Shane Jenkins – 1st place, average

Cade Turner and Dawson Mitchell – 4th place, average

Competition Location: Durant, Oklahoma

Breakaway Roping

Bailey Stuva – 3rd place

Barrel Racing

Bailey Stuva – 2nd place

Calf Roping

Zane Kilgus – 1st place

Team Roping

Brody Tunks and Hadley Sanders – 6th place

Competition Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

The third stop of the season was in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women’s team finished second overall, and Zane Kilgus placed first in the all around.

Barrel Racing

Jaiden Wilmoth – 2nd and 3rd place

Calf Roping

Zane Kilgus – 6th place

Blake Tatham – 8th place

Team Roping

Zane Kilgus and Shane Jenkins – 1st place

Final Competition Location: Alva, Oklahoma

Breakaway Roping

Miranda Arndt – 2nd place, long round

Goat Tying

Jessie Ishmael – 3rd place

Calf Roping

Jackson Haug – 3rd place

Zane Kilgus – 5th place

Haze Wright – 6th place

Team Roping

Zane Kilgus and Shane Jenkins – 4th place

Steer Wrestling

Hadley Sanders – 2nd place, long round

Zane Kilgus – 4th place

Overall Individual Results

The women’s team currently sits second overall in the Central Plains Region, and the men’s team is sitting third.

All Around

Zane Kilgus – 1st place

Breakaway Roping

Bailey Stuva – 9th place

Barrel Racing

Bailey Stuva – 1st place

Jaiden Wilmoth – 7th place

Goat Tying

Jessie Ishmael – 8th place

Calf Roping

Zane Kilgus – 1st place

Blake Tatham – 7th place

Jackson Haug – 14th place

Team Roping: Header

Zane Kilgus – 1st place

Cade Tanner – 14th place

Team Roping: Heeler

Shane Jenkins – 1st place

Dawson Mitchell – 13th place

Steer Wrestling