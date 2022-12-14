The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Rodeo Team has competed in four rodeos during the 2022 fall season. The men’s team currently sits third overall, and the women’s team sits second in the Central Plains Region.
The teams kicked off their season by traveling to Colby, Kansas. The women’s team placed first overall, and the men placed second.
Here’s how members of the college rodeo team placed at the different competition locations this season:
Competition Location: Colby, Kansas
Breakaway Roping
- Emma Ricke – 2nd place, long go round
- Campbell Cooper – 7th place, long round
Goat Tying
- Jessie Ishmael – 3rd place, long round
- Emma Ricke – 4th place, long round
Barrel Racing
- Bailey Stuva – 1st place, average
- Jaiden Wilmoth – 7th place, long round
- Macy Fudge – 12th place, long and short round
Calf Roping
- Blake Tatham – 2nd place, average
- Brody Tunks – 6th place, average
- Zane Kilgus – 3rd place, long round
Team Roping
- Zane Kilgus and Shane Jenkins – 1st place, average
- Cade Turner and Dawson Mitchell – 4th place, average
Competition Location: Durant, Oklahoma
Breakaway Roping
- Bailey Stuva – 3rd place
Barrel Racing
- Bailey Stuva – 2nd place
Calf Roping
- Zane Kilgus – 1st place
Team Roping
- Brody Tunks and Hadley Sanders – 6th place
Competition Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
The third stop of the season was in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The women’s team finished second overall, and Zane Kilgus placed first in the all around.
Barrel Racing
- Jaiden Wilmoth – 2nd and 3rd place
Calf Roping
- Zane Kilgus – 6th place
- Blake Tatham – 8th place
Team Roping
- Zane Kilgus and Shane Jenkins – 1st place
Final Competition Location: Alva, Oklahoma
Breakaway Roping
- Miranda Arndt – 2nd place, long round
Goat Tying
- Jessie Ishmael – 3rd place
Calf Roping
- Jackson Haug – 3rd place
- Zane Kilgus – 5th place
- Haze Wright – 6th place
Team Roping
- Zane Kilgus and Shane Jenkins – 4th place
Steer Wrestling
- Hadley Sanders – 2nd place, long round
- Zane Kilgus – 4th place
Overall Individual Results
The women’s team currently sits second overall in the Central Plains Region, and the men’s team is sitting third.
All Around
- Zane Kilgus – 1st place
Breakaway Roping
- Bailey Stuva – 9th place
Barrel Racing
- Bailey Stuva – 1st place
- Jaiden Wilmoth – 7th place
Goat Tying
- Jessie Ishmael – 8th place
Calf Roping
- Zane Kilgus – 1st place
- Blake Tatham – 7th place
- Jackson Haug – 14th place
Team Roping: Header
- Zane Kilgus – 1st place
- Cade Tanner – 14th place
Team Roping: Heeler
- Shane Jenkins – 1st place
- Dawson Mitchell – 13th place
Steer Wrestling
- Zane Kilgus – 14th place