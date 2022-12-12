MIAMI, Okla. — Students at a local college receive the gift of gaming this holiday season.

Thanks to the financial support of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Presidential Partners, NEO Student Activities Coordinator, Elizabeth Flees purchased games for the college’s student residential halls.

“Games in the dorm lobbies have made all the difference. Everyone loves playing the ping pong and foosball tables in Dobson-Harrill, and the board games and card games are a welcome break for students. The games are a great addition to the dorms,” said sophomore, Skylar Zortz, Equine major from Weir, Kansas.

The following is a list of what each resident hall received:

Student Housing Complex – Air Hockey and Wii

Vann Hall – Ping Pong

Russell Hall – Ping Pong

Dyer Hall – Ping Pong

Milligan Hall – Ping Pong

Dobson-Harrill – Ping Pong and Foosball

The games include cards, chess, Skip-Bo, Phase 10, Jenga, Scrabble, and Yahtzee.

“The games create a positive lobby environment for student involvement. Students have a better opportunity to spend time together and enjoy dorm life,” said Student Body Government President and sophomore, Grace Wishard, Agronomy major from Chouteau, Oklahoma.