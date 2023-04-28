MIAMI, Okla. — NEO A&M paid a special tribute to an alum and longtime supporter.

Tommy Dodson passed away back in January and Friday morning, the school planted a tree in his honor. The tree was planted in the commons hall lawn.

Dodson was the chairman of the NEO A&M College Development Foundation and had served in that role since 2020.

He graduated from NEO in 1982 with an associate’s degree in music — and continued to serve the college through many different ways through the fall of 2022.

“It’s just going to be a visible reminder of Tommy’s love for neo and all that he did for the school. He loved the students he served tirelessly,” said Sondra Holt, NEO Development Foundation Chair.

“I think what I would say he’s portrayed most is giving of one’s self. Giving back from his time to serve on the development foundation board. But also his time, involvement and activity with the music program,” said Dr. Kyle Stafford, NEO President.

In 2016, Dodson received the NEO Outstanding Alumnus Award for the school of liberal arts.