MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College announced on Monday that Business and Technology instructor Calvin Becker would assume a new post as the department’s chair.

Becker, who has served as an instructor at NEO since 2013, teaches several courses within the sports management and business administration degree programs and is the lead faculty for NEO Love’s Cup team, which participates in an Oklahoma statewide collegiate business plan competition.

“Within his department, Becker is proactive in making recommendations for improvement in the program and the greater good of the Business and Technology students,” said Dr. Joy Bauer.

A Miami native, Becker graduated from NEO before completing his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Oklahoma State University and obtained his MBA through Missouri State University.