MIAMI, Okla. — A local financial foundation donated $18,500 to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

The Arvest Foundation’s $16,000 donation will provide a fingerprint scanning system that is networked with state and federal databases allowing the college in their employment background checks.

“The NEO A&M College Department of Public Safety is very grateful for the assistance from the Arvest Foundation in purchasing an electronic fingerprint scanner,” said Buddy Lambert, NEO police chief.

“This technology will streamline criminal investigations conducted by campus police, as well as provide a service to our campus community.”

Photo (left to right): Arvest Bank assistant manager Carrie Shirley, Arvest Bank mortgage loan officer Jill Rickey, NEO Executive Director of Development Ryan Orcutt, Arvest Bank branch sales manager Ashley Landon, OSBDC business development advisor Sandra Pierre, Arvest Community Market President Shon Taylor, NEO director of public safety Buddy Lambert, and NEO President Dr. Kyle J. Stafford.

The fingerprinting program will also aid in licensure for NEO nursing students.

The second donation, $2,500, will assist the on-campus Oklahoma Small Business Development Center.