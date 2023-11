MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern A&M College choir will perform classic Christmas carols this weekend at Chapters bookstore in Miami.

The Sounds of Christmas concert is free and open to the public.

The NEO choir will also perform on Dec 2 and Dec 9 at 2 p.m.

For more information, please contact NEO Choir Director Dr. Tatiana Taylor at tatiana.e.taylor@neo.edu or (918) 540-6170.