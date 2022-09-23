MIAMI, Okla. — Campus safety at an area college receives an upgrade. Thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General, the new Norsemen Shield App will be specific to the campus of NEO A&M. Campus emergencies can be immediately reported by the touch of a button, not to mention vital information to students from the college.

Crime reports will also give an exact GPS location to responding officers.

“It should be pretty quick to get us moving, of course, response times are going to vary on the location of the officers and the location of the incident. But the notifications should be very quick,” said Buddy Lambert, Chief of Campus Police Department.

The plan is to have the app ready by the start of the fall semester next year.