MIAMI, Okla. – Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College was recently awarded over $1.5 million in grant funds to develop a virtual campus.

The two-stage initiative is part of a $2,749,977 grant funded by the United States Department of Education under the Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institutions program.

“NEO is very excited with the announcement of the NASNTI Title III grant award,” said Dr. Dustin Grover, NEO Vice President for Academic Affairs in a prepared statement. “This grant will allow the college to improve services to students while presenting a unique opportunity to work with another institution in Oklahoma on U.S. Department of Education initiatives.”

The program provides grants and related assistance to American Indian students serving, nontribal institutions to improve and expand their capacity to serve American Indian and low-income students.

Grant funds will be divided between NEO which received $1,596,013 and Carl Albert State College which was awarded $1,153,964.

NEO will serve as the lead institution in the project.

The first initiative is titled “Strengthen Faculty Capacity to Provide Effective Virtual Campus Instruction.”

The goal is to develop new onboarding modules to orient faculty to virtual campus teaching. It will establish a faculty resource repository, and each institution will provide training in cultural responsiveness, Universal Design for Learning, teaching with technology, interaction and engagement in virtual courses, and using Open Educational Resources.

The second initiative is titled “Address Gaps and Weakness to Provide Efficient Virtual Campus Student Support.” Institutions will integrate new or redesigned student support into the coaching and mentoring systems and develop student orientations to virtual learning. NEO will develop online support to align with Universal Design for Learning, address students’ social and emotional needs, and ensure virtual support is interactive.

Ottawa, Craig, and Delaware counties are home to 10 tribal jurisdictions. Approximately 30 percent of the tri-county’s population is American Indian.

In the fall of 2021, American Indian students represented 29 percent of the college’s overall enrollment. NEO offers degrees and certificates in 38 transfer and occupational programs.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NEO expanded online and hybrid class offerings and added real-time remote classes using Zoom videoconferencing technology.