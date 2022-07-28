MIAMI, Okla. — The homecoming committee at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College announced this year’s homecoming theme, “The One Where Friends Return and Memories are Made at NEO.”

The theme is a throwback to the 1990s TV sitcom “Friends.”

The homecoming game is Saturday, Oct 1, with the NEO Golden Norsemen taking on the Apaches of Tyler Junior College. The game is set for 3 p.m. at Red Robertson Field.

“Friends was extremely popular from 1994 to 2004, and thanks to Netflix and binge-watching it has reached a new generation of fans,” said Amy Ishmael, Vice-President of Student Affairs for NEO.

“Friends reaches across several decades and is the perfect theme for our homecoming,” Ishmael said. “Making lifelong friendships at NEO is something that is important to our current students and to our Alumni.”

The NEO Bookstore will have homecoming-themed shirts available online and in the store.