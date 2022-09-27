MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will honor several alumni during the college’s homecoming festivities this weekend.

Alumni to be honored are:

2022 Outstanding Alumnus for the School of Agriculture and Natural Sciences award – Dr. Joel Grigsby

2022 Outstanding Alumnus for the School of Liberal Arts – Keifer Thompson

2022 Outstanding Alumnus for the School of Human Environmental Science – Dr. David Meadows

2022 Outstanding Young Alumna Award – Brandi Payton

2022 Award of Merit recipient – The Ingersoll family.

All of the recipients will be honored during the Outstanding Alumni Banquet at 11 a.m. on Oct. 1 in the Calcagno Family Ballroom.



Dr. Joel Grisby

Dr. Joel Grigsby

Grigsby said he discovered who he was while attending NEO. His proudest accomplishments are being accepted into medical school, and assisting in the designing and building of a virtual reality medical ultrasound education workshop.

Grigsby and his family currently reside in Overland Park, Kansas, where he is an assistant professor of anesthesiology, critical care, and cardiovascular medicine at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He also serves as the co-medical director of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at the University of Kansas hospital.

Keifer Thompson

Thompson attended NEO from 1992 to 1993.

Keifer and Shawna Thompson

Thompson and his wife, Shawna, signed with their first record label as Thompson Square in 2010. Their family currently lives in the Nashville area.

The Thompson Square hit song, “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not,” is certified double Platinum. They received two Grammy Award nominations for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song. They have won a Country Music Award, Country Music Television Award, and an American Country Award.

Dr. David Meadows

Dr. David Meadows

Meadows earned his associate degree from NEO in pre-engineering.

NEO has played an important role in his family’s life for the last 80 years. His father was the first in their family to attend NEO just after World War II.

Meadows began his corporate career with Allergan Pharmaceuticals in Irvine, California, working in research and development for new ophthalmic drug discovery. After six years, he moved to Fort Worth, completing his 20-year tenure as senior vice president for Alcon Labs.

He invented and developed products resulting in approximately 200 patents and more than 250 scientific publications.

Meadows is now a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of eight companies. He currently lives in Dallas with his wife. They have four children, who are all medical professionals, and four grandchildren.

Brandi Payton

Payton is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation as well as Cheyenne, Arapaho, and Hopi descent.

Brandi Payton

She grew up in Miami, Oklahoma, and graduated valedictorian from Miami High School in 2004.

She worked for Integris Miami throughout her time at NEO, mentored by health professionals she holds in high regard.

She is currently working toward her Doctorate of Nursing Practice in Executive Leadership.

Payton oversees a $3.8 million investment of the Cooweescoowee Health Center.

Some of Payton’s proudest achievements include assisting in opening CHC, completing the Native Graduate Health Fellowship at the National Congress of American Indians in Washington, D.C., and taking a team to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Center for Domestic Preparedness at Fort McClellan.

Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. appointed Payton to serve on the Cherokee Elder Care governing board. She was selected for the Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity Fellowship program, served on the board of directors for Sooner Healthcare Executives, she is an active member of the Oklahoma Nurses Association, serving as director and president for region two, where she is assisting with the development of the Oklahoma Indigenous Nurses Association.

Ingersoll Family

Winthrop “Win” Ingersoll attended NEO from 1961 to 1962 and later transferred to Oklahoma State University Along with his wife, Kay, the couple has two daughters, Joleta and Wendy.

He was one of the original organizers of First Federal Savings and Loan, known today as BancFirst in Claremore.

Wildlife conservation was also important to Ingersoll. He sponsored a habitat study performed by OSU held on the McFarlin Ranch. In 2012, he was the recipient of the Nature Works Stewardship Award for his contribution to wildlife conservation, and in 2016, he and Kay received the Private Land Management Award. The life-sized bronze monument, “Shinnery Oak Bobwhites,” located at LaFortune Park in Tulsa is in honor of Ingersoll.

The Ingersoll family established an endowment at NEO in memory of Win Ingersoll, who passed away in 2020. This scholarship benefits NEO students who are pursuing an agriculture degree. The Ingersoll family also established endowments with the OSU Ferguson College of Agriculture and Rogers State University and was a cornerstone donor for the New Frontiers Agricultural Hall at OSU.

Ingersoll Family

All alumni and friends of the college are invited to attend the event. Tickets are $25 and $15 for children 12 and under. Purchase tickets at the door or through neo.edu/homecoming.