QUAPAW, Okla. — The Quapaw Post won three awards at the Native American Journalist Association’s conference.

The annual conference, held in Winnipeg, Canada, allows Indigenous media experts from across North America to meet and promote Indigenous representation in the media, according to Quapaw Post’s website.

The Quapaw Post won:

Third place, Print / Online – Best Layout, Editor John E Rodgers, Reporter Austin Headlee, Director Barry Linduff and Graphic Designer Josemiguel Gomez.

Third place, Print / Online – Best Environmental Coverage, Reporter Austin Headlee for “Our Changing World – Climate Change and Indian Country.”

Honorable Mention, Print / Online – Best News Story, Editor John E Rodgers for “Dhegiha Language Conference.”

The competition recognizes journalism excellence covering Indian Country.