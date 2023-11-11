MIAMI, Okla. — Native American culture was the focus in Miami today (Saturday).

The Renewing and Empowering Indigenous Narratives or REIGN is presenting the Native American Cultural Celebration and Conference this weekend at the Coleman Theater.

REIGN’s cultural celebration focuses on showcasing Native artists, musicians, and activists and their contributions to Native American culture.

The celebration also consisted of Native American movies, musical performances, and speakers discussing Native American history.

“There’s a lot more understanding when we’re able to share knowledge, things we’re able to. That’s the way we’re going to find common ground and to realize that we’re kind of all in this together,” said Angela Ferguson, Onondaga Farm Supervisor.

This year’s conference also focuses on and honors the 90th birthday of the beloved late philosopher, Vine Deloria, Jr.