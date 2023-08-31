GRAND LAKE — Grand Lake is kicking off one of the most unique music festivals this weekend.

Boats, Beats and BBQ offers three days of powerboat races, rock and country music and mouthwatering barbecue.

The land and water festival is located at Wolf Creek Park in Grove. This event is accessible via boat or land.

Some festivities include Formula 1 Powerboat Championship racing, live music and Kansas City BBQ Society competition.

The live music stage will be accessible to spectators from the lake shore as well.

Tickets are $20 to $30 per person.

Also, this weekend is the Jana Jae Fiddle Camp and Music Festival.

The festival starts at Snider’s Campground at 6:30 P.M. on Friday.

Created by Jana Jae, this Camp now in its 26th year, is not just for fiddles, all acoustic instruments are encouraged, from bass, guitar, mandolin, and cello to ukulele and rhythm bones, spoons, and djembe drums.

The festival is in full swing on Sept. 2 and 3, at the Free Will Baptist Church, starting each morning at 9:00 A.M.

More than 20 instructors will be on hand to perform and teach.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, a Gospel Music Jam is featured starting at 9 A.M. and a finale jam program put on by workshop participants and groups is open to the public at 3:30 P.M.

The camp is for all ages and all levels of skills.

Schedule

SEPT. 1

Food Truck Friday in downtown Grove.

Back in Black, an AC/DC tribute band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.

Jana Jae Fiddle Camp and Music Festival. Snider’s Campground starts at 6:30 P.M.

SEPT. 2

8 AM to 2 PM Formula 1 Powerboat Races

9 AM Jana Jae festival at Snider’s Campground and Free Will Baptist Church

12 PM to 1 PM Kansas City BBQ Society Official Backyard Competition Turn-In Times

1 PM to 3 PM People’s Choice Blind Taste Testing

2 PM to 7:45 PM Live Music on the water

3 PM to 4:15 PM Metal Society

4:45 PM to 6 PM Don Felder

6:30 PM to 7:45 PM Bret Michaels

SEPT. 3